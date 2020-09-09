Mark Vassella Sells 213,340 Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) insider Mark Vassella sold 213,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.12 ($9.37), for a total transaction of A$2,798,380.78 ($1,998,843.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$11.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. BlueScope Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

