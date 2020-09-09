Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Jack Clarke Acquires 23 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke acquired 23 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($194.15).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Jack Clarke acquired 26 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £154.18 ($201.46).

On Friday, July 3rd, Jack Clarke acquired 24 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.43).

MSLH opened at GBX 669 ($8.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 633.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 638.54. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.