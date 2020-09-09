McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.29. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 3,027,500 shares changing hands.

MUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 135.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 695.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

