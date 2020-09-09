Medifast (NYSE:MED) versus UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Medifast (NYSE:MED) and UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Medifast has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medifast and UTZ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $713.67 million 2.73 $77.92 million $5.96 27.77 UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and UTZ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 10.04% 68.55% 36.74% UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medifast and UTZ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 3 1 0 2.25 UTZ Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medifast presently has a consensus price target of $163.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Medifast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than UTZ Brands.

Summary

Medifast beats UTZ Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

UTZ Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

