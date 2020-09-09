MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.25. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 150,600 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MER Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.86% of MER Telemanagement Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

