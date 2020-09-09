Metacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100,693.00 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Metacoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $100,693.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00045702 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.12 or 0.05028024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network.

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

