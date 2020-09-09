MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 863.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,610,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028,141 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,310,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after buying an additional 1,577,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 2,255,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,044,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 163.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,159,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 3,824,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,567,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,817,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 87,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. On average, analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 37,500 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,939.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

