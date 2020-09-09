Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti began coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

MG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,008. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 403,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 102,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

