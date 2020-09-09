Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.50

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $305.50 and traded as high as $374.53. Mitsui & Co Ltd shares last traded at $369.25, with a volume of 4,665 shares trading hands.

MITSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 29.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

