MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,203. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $129.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 167.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

