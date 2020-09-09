Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Molecular Templates from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,852.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 103,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

