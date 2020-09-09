Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.74

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.74 and traded as high as $63.52. Moog shares last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 142,400 shares changing hands.

MOG.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Moog in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Moog in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.51. Moog had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $657.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Moog Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Moog Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

