Motus GI’s (MOTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.65. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 162.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOTS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.78. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. Analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.