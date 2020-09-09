Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEURV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €236.92 ($278.73).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

