Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €236.92 ($278.73).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.