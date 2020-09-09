National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised National Australia Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

