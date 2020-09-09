National Bank Financial Lowers Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$3.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

TEV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.19.

Shares of TSE TEV opened at C$2.85 on Monday. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of $413.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tervita will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

