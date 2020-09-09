Neenah (NYSE:NP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company, focused on premium niche markets that include advanced filtration media, specialized substrates used for tapes, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold in over 70 countries worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States and Germany. “

Get Neenah alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neenah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:NP opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.71 million, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $392,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $828,508.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth $7,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 123,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Neenah by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neenah by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neenah (NP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.