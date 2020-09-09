Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 120 target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 130 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 112.29.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

