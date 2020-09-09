NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTCT. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 184.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 44.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

