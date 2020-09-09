Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netstreit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NTST stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

