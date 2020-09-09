Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NTST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netstreit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTST opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $18.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

