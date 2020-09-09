Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

NTST opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

