Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NTST opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

