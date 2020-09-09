News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,333 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of News worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in News by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in News by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in News by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NWSA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 29,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,965. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.54. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

