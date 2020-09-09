Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nextera Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.65.

NEP stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

