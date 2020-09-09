NI (NASDAQ:NODK) vs. Lemonade (NASDAQ:LMND) Financial Contrast

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lemonade and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.45%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than NI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and NI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NI $270.78 million 1.29 $26.40 million N/A N/A

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A NI 8.93% 8.24% 4.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NI beats Lemonade on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

