Nigel Stein Purchases 3,400 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) insider Nigel Stein acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$31.51 ($22.51) per share, with a total value of A$107,140.80 ($76,529.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$21.12 and its 200 day moving average is A$23.99.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

