Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKLA. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78. Nikola has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

