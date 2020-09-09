Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.13 ($4.86).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

