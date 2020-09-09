North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 611,046 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. North American Construction Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

