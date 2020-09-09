NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,742. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589,922 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $44,332,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $25,956,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $25,378,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $19,269,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

