Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 40.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

