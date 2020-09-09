OneLedger (OLT) Trading Down 30.5% This Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, UEX and IDEX. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $210,672.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.44 or 0.05067704 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052271 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,367,808 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, LATOKEN, BitForex, CoinEx, UEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.