Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $8.79. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 39,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Origin Agritech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 2.75% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

