Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSK. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. 2,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

