Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

OTTR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 110,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,644. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

