Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford BioMedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Oxford BioMedica has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

