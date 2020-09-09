Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,803,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 232,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $2,021,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $253,906,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.32.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,950 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,850 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PANW traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.72. 3,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,210. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.72.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

