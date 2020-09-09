Pandacoin (PND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000524 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

