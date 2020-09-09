ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0518 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $6.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,229.35 or 0.99920283 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00187136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

