Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.17 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.