Paul Myers Acquires 2,000 Shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) Stock

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) insider Paul Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 625 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($16,333.46).

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 614 ($8.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 641.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 846.88. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.61). The company has a market cap of $114.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

