Paul Weightman Buys 638,074 Shares of Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Stock

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) insider Paul Weightman acquired 638,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$561,505.12 ($401,075.09).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.94.

About Cromwell Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

