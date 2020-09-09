PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PDF Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PDFS opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

