Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €137.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.38 ($175.74).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €140.60 ($165.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.11. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

