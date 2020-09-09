Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 259 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.72 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

