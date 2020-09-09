PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

