Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $561,219. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Analyst Recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

