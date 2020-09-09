Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pluralsight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.65.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at $242,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,111,736 shares of company stock worth $77,915,354 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 125.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 262,571 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Pluralsight by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

